Jahnvi Kapoor’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ to stream on Hotstar

The few medium-budget films without large-scale action or grandeur, especially in Hindi, that did take the plunge to brave theatrical release, have thrown up poor results in the past few weeks, despite featuring bankable stars. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey (Rs. 19.68 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 (Rs. 32.96 crore), Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 (Rs. 24.45 crore), Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs. 15.59 crore) and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek (Rs. 8 crore), stand out examples. Trade experts say the dismal box office of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad that finished at less than Rs. 3 crore is making post-theatrical OTT deals difficult, with the film finding no takers among streaming players.