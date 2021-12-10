NEW DELHI : With movie theatres shut for the most part of the year, releases on video streaming platforms grabbed maximum eyeballs this year. Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim and war epic Shershaah – both of which were released on Amazon Prime Video – are the top Indian films on the online movie database IMDb for 2021, the platform said.

These rankings are based on movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021, and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, with these titles generating the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window.

The two are followed by Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty that released for the Diwali weekend, Tamil star Vijay’s Master, biographical drama Sardar Udham that also streamed on Amazon and featured Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi that streamed on Netflix, Dhanush’s caste tale Karnan that had released in cinemas right before the second wave, romantic film Shiddat that released on Disney+ Hotstar, Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 2, again an Amazon Prime Video release and Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu that had streamed on Netflix.

The top web show of the year is Aspirants on YouTube, produced by The Viral Fever chronicling the lives of a group of youngsters preparing for the civil services, followed by Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora, also on YouTube, The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video starring Manoj Bajpayee created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Last Hour, starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and Raima Sen, also on Amazon, ZEE5’s crime thriller comedy Sunflower directed by Vikas Bahl, Candy on VOOT starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy, Netflix anthology Ray, Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar, Tamil crime show November Story, also on Hotstar, and medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime Video.

