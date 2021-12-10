‘Jai Bhim,’ ‘Shershaah’ top IMDb list of Indian films for 2021

The top web show of the year is Aspirants on YouTube, produced by The Viral Fever chronicling the lives of a group of youngsters preparing for the civil services, followed by Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora, also on YouTube, The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video starring Manoj Bajpayee created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Last Hour, starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and Raima Sen, also on Amazon, ZEE5’s crime thriller comedy Sunflower directed by Vikas Bahl, Candy on VOOT starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy, Netflix anthology Ray, Grahan on Disney+ Hotstar, Tamil crime show November Story, also on Hotstar, and medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime Video.