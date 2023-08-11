Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth film hits jackpot with highest opening for Kollywood in India1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' earns over ₹50 crore on opening day, according to reports.
Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie minted around ₹44.50 crore net in India for all languages, while the gross collection crossed the ₹50 crore mark on the opening day, according to a report available on Sacnilk.com.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message