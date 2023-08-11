Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth film hits jackpot with highest opening for Kollywood in India

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth film hits jackpot with highest opening for Kollywood in India

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:56 AM IST Livemint

Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' earns over 50 crore on opening day, according to reports.

Fans pour milk on a cutout of Tamil film star Rajinikanth as they celebrate the release of his new movie, Jailer, outside a cinema in Mumbai, India, August 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie minted around 44.50 crore net in India for all languages, while the gross collection crossed the 50 crore mark on the opening day, according to a report available on Sacnilk.com.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Jailer collected 52 crore on Thursday including 23 crore from Tamil Nadu, 11 crore from Karnataka, 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh, 5 crore from Kerala, and 3 crore from other states, HT reported.

Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie has hit the big screens today, August 10. The film marked the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Several fans of the legendary actor were spotted at the cinema halls early morning, while some fans were seen going berserk, pushing through the doors, and rushing into the theatre. A Japanese couple has even traveled from Osaka to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'.

A day before the release date, the charismatic actor's loyal followers sought divine blessings for its success in a special ceremony held at the revered temple in Madurai.

'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

In the film, Rajinikanth portrayed the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

The film's excitement has garnered such fervor that workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared August 10th as a holiday for employees, as earlier reported by LiveMint.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return following his last role in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. Although Annaatthe carried significant hopes, it fell short of the anticipated box office dominance that usually accompanies the presence of the seasoned superstar.

