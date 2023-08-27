Jailer Box office collection day 17: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie is back on track with a slight surge in its collection on third Saturday. Jailer movie earned ₹5.50 crore in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.com.

With this the movie has crossed ₹300 crore mark in India. Its nett earning in India till Saturday stood at ₹307 crore. At global level, the movie has earned ₹537.25 crore till Saturday.

The movie performed well on its first sixteen days at the box office. Till Friday, the movie earned a total of ₹302.20 crore in India nett. On 17th day, the movie added ₹5.50 crore in its business in India.

Talking about occupancy, the movie had Jailer had an overall 50.14% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday, according Sacnilk.