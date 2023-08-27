Jailer Box office collection Day 17: Movie crosses ₹300 crore mark in India, eyes ₹600 crore worldwide. Details here1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Regaining its momentum, superstar Rajinikanth's movie earned ₹5.50 crore in India on third Saturday
Jailer Box office collection day 17: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie is back on track with a slight surge in its collection on third Saturday. Jailer movie earned ₹5.50 crore in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.com.
