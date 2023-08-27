Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jailer Box office collection Day 17: Movie crosses 300 crore mark in India, eyes 600 crore worldwide. Details here

Jailer Box office collection Day 17: Movie crosses 300 crore mark in India, eyes 600 crore worldwide. Details here

1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Regaining its momentum, superstar Rajinikanth's movie earned 5.50 crore in India on third Saturday

Rajinikanth’s Jailer may stream on Netflix, accordign to BollywoodLife

Jailer Box office collection day 17: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie is back on track with a slight surge in its collection on third Saturday. Jailer movie earned 5.50 crore in India for all languages, according to Sacnilk.com.

With this the movie has crossed 300 crore mark in India. Its nett earning in India till Saturday stood at 307 crore. At global level, the movie has earned 537.25 crore till Saturday.

The movie performed well on its first sixteen days at the box office. Till Friday, the movie earned a total of 302.20 crore in India nett. On 17th day, the movie added 5.50 crore in its business in India.

Talking about occupancy, the movie had Jailer had an overall 50.14% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday, according Sacnilk.

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
