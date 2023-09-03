comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie continues to impress audience
Back

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie continues to caste its spell on audience, even after three weeks of its release.

On 23rd day at the box office, Jailer movie added 2.50 crore to its business. With this, its nett earning in India amounts to 332.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. So far, Jailer's gross earning in India remains at 387.1 crore. The movie released on 10 August, 2023. Since, then the movie continues to impress audience and earn profit. In its third week, Jailer earned a nett profit of 29.75 crore in India.

Fuelled by the massive success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has now earned the title of 'India’s highest paid actor'. In his latest tweet, film industry expert, Manobala Vijayabalan, said that because of Jailer's massive success, Rajinikanth has become the highest paid actor in India.

Manobala shared a photo of Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran with Rajinikanth on X, formerly known as Twitter. With the picture, he tweeted, “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting 100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ 110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – 210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."

About Jailer

The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Other than Rajinikanth, the movie stars Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App