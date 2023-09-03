Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie continues to caste its spell on audience, even after three weeks of its release.

On 23rd day at the box office, Jailer movie added ₹2.50 crore to its business. With this, its nett earning in India amounts to ₹332.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. So far, Jailer's gross earning in India remains at ₹387.1 crore. The movie released on 10 August, 2023. Since, then the movie continues to impress audience and earn profit. In its third week, Jailer earned a nett profit of ₹ ₹29.75 crore in India.

Fuelled by the massive success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has now earned the title of 'India’s highest paid actor'. In his latest tweet, film industry expert, Manobala Vijayabalan, said that because of Jailer's massive success, Rajinikanth has become the highest paid actor in India.

Manobala shared a photo of Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran with Rajinikanth on X, formerly known as Twitter. With the picture, he tweeted, “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."