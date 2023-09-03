Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie continues to impress audience1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajinikanth's film earns ₹2.50 crore, total nett earning in India is ₹332.85 crore
Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie continues to caste its spell on audience, even after three weeks of its release.
About Jailer
The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Other than Rajinikanth, the movie stars Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles.