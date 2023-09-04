Jailer Box Office Collection Day 25: Rajnikanth's movie records impressive earnings1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' earns over ₹600 crore globally, continues successful run until September 7 release of 'Jawan'.
Superstar Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' continues to thrive in theaters during its fourth week, with impressive box office earnings surpassing ₹600 crore globally. The film's successful theatrical run is set to continue without interruption until Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits theaters on September 7.