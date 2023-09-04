Superstar Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' continues to thrive in theaters during its fourth week, with impressive box office earnings surpassing ₹600 crore globally. The film's successful theatrical run is set to continue without interruption until Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits theaters on September 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its fourth Sunday, September 4, the movie achieved a notable net collection of ₹3 crore in India, which is a substantial performance for a film in its fourth week.

On September 3, 'Jailer' celebrated its 25th day in theaters, and it continues to exhibit strong performance at the box office. The movie is projected to have garnered a net collection of ₹3.05 crore in India on September 4. This achievement brings the film's total earnings in India to ₹335.87 crore over the course of 25 days. Simultaneously, the film is steadily progressing toward the impressive milestone of ₹600 crore in worldwide earnings during its fourth week.

Recently, an HD version of 'Jailer' was illicitly circulated on social media platforms. In response to this unfortunate leak, the film's creators have decided to opt for an early OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. This premiere, happening less than a month after its theatrical release, is scheduled for September 7th.

'Jailer,' a commercially-driven action-packed film, is both written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and also includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal characters.

Additionally, 'Jailer' boasts explosive cameo appearances by renowned actors such as Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.