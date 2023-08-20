Jailer Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer mints over ₹260 crore in domestic collections1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' earns ₹263.90 crore at the box office, becomes a hit in multiple states.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has been a massive hit at the domestic and international box office since its release on August 10. Jailer had collected a net of ₹245.90 crore at the domestic box office in the nine days since its release and with a collection of ₹18 crore on the 10th day, the total collection has now gone up to ₹263.90 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com.