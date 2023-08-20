Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has been a massive hit at the domestic and international box office since its release on August 10. Jailer had collected a net of ₹245.90 crore at the domestic box office in the nine days since its release and with a collection of ₹18 crore on the 10th day, the total collection has now gone up to ₹263.90 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier shared that Jailer has become the 2nd Kollywood movie to cross the ₹50 crores gross milestone at the Karnataka Box office. He also noted that Jailer has become a rare Kollywood movie to top/No.1 in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Box office, till YTD in 2023. Moreover, it has overtaken Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and become an all-time No.1 Tamil movie in Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. 'Jailer' has Rajinikanth essaying a man out to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

Rajinikanth visits UP for screening of Jailer: The veteran actor met with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday. Rajinikanth had arrived in Uttar Pradesh's capital for the screen of Jailer which was also attended by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.