Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth starrer mints ₹150 crore1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Rajnikanth starrer has earned over ₹150 crore at the Indian box office in the 4 days since its release. The movie earned around ₹42 crore on Day 4.
Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie ‘Jailer’ has minted over ₹42 crore net on Day 4 in India for all languages, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. In terms of the overall collection, the film has amassed over ₹150 crore at the box office.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message