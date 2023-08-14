Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth starrer mints 150 crore

Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth starrer mints 150 crore

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 01:52 PM IST Livemint

Rajnikanth starrer has earned over 150 crore at the Indian box office in the 4 days since its release. The movie earned around 42 crore on Day 4.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released over the weekend. (Photo: Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie ‘Jailer’ has minted over 42 crore net on Day 4 in India for all languages, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. In terms of the overall collection, the film has amassed over 150 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Best single weekend for theatres post covid; box office collections top 390 cr

Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer hit the big screens on August 10, marking Rajinikanth's grand comeback after two years. Speaking about the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a police officer's father in the film. The trailer showed an ordinary person using swords and guns to take out evil men.

'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. The film also has Jackie Shroff. Interestingly, both the actors are sharing the screen after 36 years and were last seen together in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.'

Also Read| Jailer collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints about 35 cr in India; likely to cross 250 cr worldwide on Day 4

Mint earlier reported that the last weekend of August 11-13 was the busiest single weekend after the re-opening following the covid-19 pandemic, as per Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association of India said the . The weekend saw a new all-time theatrical gross box office record with collections over 390 crore.

More than 2.10 crore moviegoers were attracted to theatres across the country. It is also the highest combined admissions record in the last 10 years history, the two bodies said.

Apart from Jailer, three other films were released last weekend namely period drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar (Telugu).

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:56 PM IST
