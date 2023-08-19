Jailer Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth starrer Jailer's worldwide collection stands at ₹468 crore for all languages worldwide. Speaking of language wise distribution, the film has earned ₹147 crore in Tamil Nadu, ₹59 crore in Andhra and Nizam. As per Film Trade Analysis Filmy Track, the film has minted ₹40 crore in Kerala, ₹52 crore in Karnataka while ₹8 crore in rest of India in total nine days since its release on 10 August. Speaking of overseas number, the film has earned ₹162 crores till now.

The day 9 collection of Jailer in India is ₹10 crore nett of which ₹7.35 crore is Tamil language, ₹2.30 crore in Telugu, ₹0.15 crore in Karnataka and ₹0.25 crore in Hindi language, report by Sacnilk.com has stated. The total collection of Jailer since nine days of its release is ₹245.90 crore India nett, the report stated.

As per the report, for day 10, the film might earn a total of approximately ₹16 crore nett in all languages. Sharing some remarkable milestones achieved by the film, trade analyst Ramesh Bala has tweeted that Jailer has become the 2nd Kollywood movie to cross the ₹50 crores gross milestone at the Karnataka Box office. In another tweet, he also said that Jailer has become a rare Kollywood movie to top/No.1 in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Box office, till YTD in 2023. Moreover, it has overtaken Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and become All-time No.1 Tamil movie in Kerala.

Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. 'Jailer' has Rajinikanth essaying a man out to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

Meanwhile, ahead of 'Jailer' screening in Lucknow today, superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Rajinikanth is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)