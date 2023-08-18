Jailer Box Office: Rajinikanth's film continues to record strong numbers in 2nd week. Check 8 days collection here1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
‘Jailer’ earns ₹10 crore on Thursday, total collection reaches ₹236.65 crore in India and ₹411.7 crore globally.
Jailer Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth starrer film earned ₹10 crore nett in India for all languages on Thursday, according to early estimates published by Sacknilk. com. With this, the eight-day collection figures of Jailer movie stand at ₹236.65 crore in India, and ₹411.7 crore globally.