Jailer Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth starrer film earned ₹10 crore nett in India for all languages on Thursday, according to early estimates published by Sacknilk. com. With this, the eight-day collection figures of Jailer movie stand at ₹236.65 crore in India, and ₹411.7 crore globally.

The movie's box office journey commenced on a strong note, garnering ₹48.35 crore on its opening day. It maintained its momentum through the first weekend, recording growth on both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite a dip in collections on Monday, Jailer rebounded remarkably on Tuesday with a growth rate of 54.99%. The film experienced a notable decline on Wednesday, marked by a decrease of -58.90%.

‘Jailer’ has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, surpassing the position previously held by “Ponniyin Selvan II." The Rajinikanth movie achieved a notable 81.59% occupancy rate for its Tamil version on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet, the latest movie "Jailer" has surpassed the previous record held by Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan II." Ramesh Bala tweeted on Tuesday morning, confirming that, "Jailer has crossed PS2 to become 2023 's No.1 Kollywood Grosser at the WW Box office."

Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

The day following the release of "Jailer," the movies "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" were also launched in Hindi, igniting a frenzy at the box office. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) issued a joint statement expressing gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic reception, resulting in a cumulative weekend collection surpassing ₹390 crore. The combined contributions of "OMG 2," "Gadar 2," "Jailer," and "Bholaa Shankar" contributed to achieving this figure.