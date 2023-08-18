The day following the release of "Jailer," the movies "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" were also launched in Hindi, igniting a frenzy at the box office. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) issued a joint statement expressing gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic reception, resulting in a cumulative weekend collection surpassing ₹390 crore. The combined contributions of "OMG 2," "Gadar 2," "Jailer," and "Bholaa Shankar" contributed to achieving this figure.