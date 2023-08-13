Jailer collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints about ₹35 cr in India; likely to cross ₹250 cr worldwide on Day 41 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' earns over ₹100 crore in India, expected to cross ₹250 crore worldwide.
Jailer Box Office Collection Day 3: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie minted approximately ₹35 crore net in India for all languages , according to early estimates available on Sacnilk.com. Speaking of the three days collections, the film has so far earned roughly ₹107.85 crore net in India.
Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie hit the big screens on 10 August. The film marked the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. Talking about the film, Rajinikanth portrays the role of a father of a police officer in the film. The trailer demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.
'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. The film also has Jackie Shroff. Interestingly, both the actors are sharing the screen after 36 years and were last seen together in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.'