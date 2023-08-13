comScore
Jailer collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints about 35 cr in India; likely to cross 250 cr worldwide on Day 4
Jailer Box Office Collection Day 3: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie minted approximately 35 crore net in India for all languages , according to early estimates available on Sacnilk.com. Speaking of the three days collections, the film has so far earned roughly 107.85 crore net in India.

Speaking of estimates for Day 4, the report added that film may see collection of approximately 33.25 crore net in India for all languages. Moreover the report also added that the world wide collection of the film is also expected to cross 250 crore on Day 4.

Also Read: Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth’s new movie mints 100 crore in just 3 days

Entertainment Industry tracker expert Ramesh Bala in a tweet said that the film has done well In the US. In a tweet on X, he wrote, “In USA, as of 6:30 PM PST Saturday, August 12th, #Jailer has crossed $900K..$1 Million is possible today.." Speaking of other countries, he wrote that the film is at Number 1 in Malaysia, Singapore, UAE. He added that in UK, Jailer has crossed £500,000 mark in three days. 

Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie hit the big screens on 10 August. The film marked the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. Talking about the film, Rajinikanth portrays the role of a father of a police officer in the film. The trailer demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men. 

Also Read: Watch: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple as new movie ‘Jailer’ excels at Box Office

'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. The film also has Jackie Shroff. Interestingly, both the actors are sharing the screen after 36 years and were last seen together in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.'

 

Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM IST
