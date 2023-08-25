comScore
Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer is reportedly set to make a debut on an OTT platform in September.

Film Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is inching towards the 550 crore mark at the box office worldwide. On achieving this milestone, Jalier will earn the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film in India.

In Tamil Nadu, Jailer has earned 204.80 crore so far. Sharing the box office report of the film Jailer in Tamil Nadu, Manobala Vijayabalan said Jailer earned 159.02 crore and week 2 42.83 crore, respectively.

Directed by Nelson and also featuring Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan, Jailer enjoyed an extended opening weekend as it was released on August 10.

The film initially opened with a collection of 48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning 10.05 crore on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend, accumulating 16.25 crore on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected 235.85 crore in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

JAILER OTT RELEASE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

According to media reports, the film Jailer is set to make its debut on the OTT platform soon. BollywoodLife reported the film's rights have been bagged by Netflix for 100 crore. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced. The report claimed that Jailer may release on Netflix in September about 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release. Mint could not independently confirm the claims by the news report.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST
