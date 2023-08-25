Jailer OTT release: Rajinikanth's film sold for ₹100 crore, report claims; All you need to know1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer set to debut on OTT platform in September, rights reportedly bought by Netflix for ₹100 crore.
Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer is reportedly set to make a debut on an OTT platform in September.
Directed by Nelson and also featuring Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan, Jailer enjoyed an extended opening weekend as it was released on August 10.
The film initially opened with a collection of ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning ₹10.05 crore on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend, accumulating ₹16.25 crore on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected ₹235.85 crore in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
JAILER OTT RELEASE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
According to media reports, the film Jailer is set to make its debut on the OTT platform soon. BollywoodLife reported the film's rights have been bagged by Netflix for ₹100 crore. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced. The report claimed that Jailer may release on Netflix in September about 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release. Mint could not independently confirm the claims by the news report.