Superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer set to debut on OTT platform in September, rights reportedly bought by Netflix for ₹100 crore.

Film Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is inching towards the ₹550 crore mark at the box office worldwide. On achieving this milestone, Jalier will earn the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film in India.

In Tamil Nadu, Jailer has earned ₹204.80 crore so far. Sharing the box office report of the film Jailer in Tamil Nadu, Manobala Vijayabalan said Jailer earned ₹159.02 crore and week 2 ₹42.83 crore, respectively.

Directed by Nelson and also featuring Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan, Jailer enjoyed an extended opening weekend as it was released on August 10.

The film initially opened with a collection of ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10. After earning ₹10.05 crore on Friday, the film experienced a substantial surge in collections in the second weekend, accumulating ₹16.25 crore on Saturday. During its opening week, ‘Jailer’ collected ₹235.85 crore in India across all languages. This Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.