Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jailer vs Baahubali 2 Box Office collection: Who wins the race? Check comparison after 19 days

Jailer vs Baahubali 2 Box Office collection: Who wins the race? Check comparison after 19 days

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:50 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jailer and Baahubali 2 have both achieved significant Box Office success. Let's see who wins the race after Day 19.

Jailer vs Baahubali 2 Box Office collection: Who wins the race?

In terms of Box Office collections, Jailer and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have amassed substantial figures, each carving its unique trajectory.

Jailer has been no stranger to financial success, with its 19-day all-language Box Office collection garnering considerable attention and the first week showcased an impressive India net collection of 235.85 crore.

Although the following week saw a decline, recording 62.95 crore, constituting a 73.31% change, the film retained its allure. As the days progressed, Jailer demonstrated its resilience.

On the 16th day, a notable increase of 11.48% was observed, generating 3.4 crore. Building on this momentum, the 17th day witnessed a remarkable surge of 83.82%, raking in 6.25 crore.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer BO Collection: Sunny Deol's film strong on day 15; OMG 2, Jailer slowing down at box office

The upward trend continued, with the 18th day contributing 7.9 crore, marking a 26.40% rise. The 19th day, though early estimates stood at 3 crore, added to the cumulative total, which culminated at a substantial 319.35 crore.

In contrast, the cinematic juggernaut Baahubali 2: The Conclusion left an indelible mark on the Box Office landscape. The journey began with an exceptional week one collection, amassing 539 crore, setting the tone for its remarkable run.

The subsequent week maintained its formidable performance, with an impressive collection of 264 crore. As the movie reached its 15th day, a commendable 18 crore was garnered.

Also Read: Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth's movie inches towards 600 crore

Not to be outdone, the 16th day demonstrated the film's consistent appeal, generating 27 crore. Continuing this upward trajectory, the 17th day contributed a substantial 32 crore. The 18th day recorded 14 crore, while the 19th day added 13 crore to the grand total.

The culmination of these efforts saw Baahubali 2: The Conclusion amass a staggering total of 907 crore, solidifying its status as a cinematic phenomenon.

These two films, Jailer and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", each with its distinct narrative, have proven their mettle in Box Office collections, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 01:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.