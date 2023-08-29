Jailer and Baahubali 2 have both achieved significant Box Office success. Let's see who wins the race after Day 19.

In terms of Box Office collections, Jailer and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have amassed substantial figures, each carving its unique trajectory.

Jailer has been no stranger to financial success, with its 19-day all-language Box Office collection garnering considerable attention and the first week showcased an impressive India net collection of ₹235.85 crore.

Although the following week saw a decline, recording ₹62.95 crore, constituting a 73.31% change, the film retained its allure. As the days progressed, Jailer demonstrated its resilience.

On the 16th day, a notable increase of 11.48% was observed, generating ₹3.4 crore. Building on this momentum, the 17th day witnessed a remarkable surge of 83.82%, raking in ₹6.25 crore.

On the 16th day, a notable increase of 11.48% was observed, generating ₹3.4 crore. Building on this momentum, the 17th day witnessed a remarkable surge of 83.82%, raking in ₹6.25 crore.

The upward trend continued, with the 18th day contributing ₹7.9 crore, marking a 26.40% rise. The 19th day, though early estimates stood at ₹3 crore, added to the cumulative total, which culminated at a substantial ₹319.35 crore.

In contrast, the cinematic juggernaut Baahubali 2: The Conclusion left an indelible mark on the Box Office landscape. The journey began with an exceptional week one collection, amassing ₹539 crore, setting the tone for its remarkable run.

The subsequent week maintained its formidable performance, with an impressive collection of ₹264 crore. As the movie reached its 15th day, a commendable ₹18 crore was garnered.

The subsequent week maintained its formidable performance, with an impressive collection of ₹264 crore. As the movie reached its 15th day, a commendable ₹18 crore was garnered.

Not to be outdone, the 16th day demonstrated the film's consistent appeal, generating ₹27 crore. Continuing this upward trajectory, the 17th day contributed a substantial ₹32 crore. The 18th day recorded ₹14 crore, while the 19th day added ₹13 crore to the grand total.

The culmination of these efforts saw Baahubali 2: The Conclusion amass a staggering total of ₹907 crore, solidifying its status as a cinematic phenomenon.