‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bhola Shankar’ Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller film has minted ₹450.80 crore globally in just seven days, while Chiranjeevi-led Bhola Shankar's earnings have declined as the movie has collected only ₹28.95 crore in India since its release on August 11.

‘Jailer’ has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year, surpassing the position previously held by “Ponniyin Selvan II." The Rajinikanth movie achieved a notable 81.59% occupancy rate for its Tamil version on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

“Jailer has crossed PS2 to become 2023 's No.1 Kollywood Grosser at the WW Box office," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Nelson Dilipkumar directed this film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. The cast of "Jailer" includes prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi, portraying significant roles.

On the other hand, helmed by Meher Ramesh, ‘Bhola Shankar’ is a Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film ‘Vedalam’. The story revolves around a brother who seeks revenge on the criminal who wronged his sister. The film also features Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Brahmanandam, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma.

The day following the release of "Jailer," the movies "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" were also launched in Hindi, igniting a frenzy at the box office.

The Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association of India said the past weekend of 11-13 August was the busiest single weekend post-re-opening following the covid-19 pandemic.

The weekend saw a new all-time theatrical gross box office record with collections over ₹390 crore, drawing more than 2.10 crore moviegoers to theatres across the country, which is also the highest combined admissions record in the last 10-year history, the two bodies said.

The weekend saw the release of four tentpole films across languages—period drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, both in Hindi besides Rajinikanth’s Jailer (Tamil) and Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar (Telugu).