Jailer vs Bhola Shankar Box Office: Rajinikanth film earns over ₹450 cr, Chiranjeevi movie struggles to woo viewers 17 Aug 2023, 12:14 PM IST
'Jailer' earns ₹450.80 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year. 'Bhola Shankar' collects ₹28.95 crore in India.
‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bhola Shankar’ Box Office Collection: The Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller film has minted ₹450.80 crore globally in just seven days, while Chiranjeevi-led Bhola Shankar's earnings have declined as the movie has collected only ₹28.95 crore in India since its release on August 11.