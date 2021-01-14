James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems forms venture with former Disney Asia executive

The 48-year-old son of billionaire Rupert Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. in July last year, citing differences of opinion with the publishing company. His private investment firm, Lupa Systems, which takes its name from the Latin word for a she-wolf, was founded in 2019 and has invested in a number of media and technology firms -- from a Norwegian drone company to Betalab, which is trying to “fix the internet," including addressing what some call fake news.