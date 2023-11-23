Jamie Foxx sued for sexual assault, report claims

Actor Jamie Foxx has been accused of a rooftop sexual assault that allegedly happened 8 years ago in New York City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by TMZ, the court documents reveal that he has been sued by a woman in a case of sexual assault. The woman alleged that Jamie Foxx assaulted her at the Catch restaurant rooftop in New York City in August 2015.

In the document the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges Foxx "intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch" her, by groping her breasts and genitals at a rooftop bar in Manhattan.

The restaurant; its employees; and the co-founder of Catch Hospitality Group, Mark Birnbaum have been listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain suffering, emotional distress, anxiety nad humiliation. It alleges that the woman was sore and had to seek medical treatment.

It is not the first time that Jamie Foxx has been accused of harassment. During the MeToo movement, a woman accused Jamie of sexually harassing her, which he denied.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in late November 2022. As per the Act, adult survivors of sexual abuse can sue their abusers in New York – even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired.

Foxx is one of the latest high-profile celebrities accused of sexual wrongdoing in a recent series of lawsuits filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

Music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine was likewise sued on Wednesday by an woman claiming he sexually abused her.

In the Iovine complaint filed in New York state court in Manhattan, a woman identified only as "Jane Doe" said she was sexually abused, forcibly touched and subject to sexual harassment and retaliation in August 2007.

Others sued under the law include actors Russell Brand and Bill Cosby, former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, a former president, Donald Trump, and hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose case was settled after one day.

Axl Rose, the former lead singer of Guns N' Roses, was sued under the law on Wednesday by Sheila Kennedy, an actress and former Penthouse Pet of the Year, over an alleged 1989 assault.

Foxx was recently seen courtroom drama “The Burial", released on Prime Video. He won an Academy Award in the 'Best Actor' category for the film Ray in 2005.

