Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’ to release on 4 November1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 01:09 PM IST
The film as been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who has also helmed the Malayalam original Helen which featured Anna Ben in the title role
The film as been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who has also helmed the Malayalam original Helen which featured Anna Ben in the title role
Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili, a remake of Malayalam film Helen, will release in cinemas on 4 November. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, it has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who had helmed the original. The Malayalam version featured Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles.