Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili, a remake of Malayalam film Helen, will release in cinemas on 4 November. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, it has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who had helmed the original. The Malayalam version featured Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles.

The Hindi film industry, which started focusing on narratives targeting multiplex audiences, is lining up remakes of mass-market south Indian movies to bring crowds back to theatres. Banijay Asia-owned production house EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule. While Bollywood has looked to south Indian films for inspiration earlier, and with much success, be it Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam or Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, filmmakers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. Dubbing in multiple languages, featuring a Bollywood star in a prominent role for better monetization of theatrical, satellite TV and digital rights and aggressive marketing and promotions make for key strategies.

Bollywood has been inspired since the 1960s by big-ticket, star-driven South Indian films. However, some of the films now being made into Hindi are those that feature unknown faces and unconventional narratives. The logic behind remaking them is not just that they have found unexpected success in the south, but also that they are likely to prove a hit with a pan-India audience, who are ready for something unique and out-of-the-box.

Thanks to multiplexes that provide space to smaller films, audiences across the country are looking beyond the usual tropes, say filmmakers. The success of an offbeat script in the south is reflective of a broader change across the industry.