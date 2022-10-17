Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’ to release on 4 November

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Mili’ to release on 4 November

1 min read . 01:09 PM ISTLata Jha
Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa

The film as been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who has also helmed the Malayalam original Helen which featured Anna Ben in the title role

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili, a remake of Malayalam film Helen, will release in cinemas on 4 November. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, it has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who had helmed the original. The Malayalam version featured Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles.

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili, a remake of Malayalam film Helen, will release in cinemas on 4 November. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, it has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier who had helmed the original. The Malayalam version featured Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles.

The Hindi film industry, which started focusing on narratives targeting multiplex audiences, is lining up remakes of mass-market south Indian movies to bring crowds back to theatres. Banijay Asia-owned production house EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule. While Bollywood has looked to south Indian films for inspiration earlier, and with much success, be it Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam or Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, filmmakers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. Dubbing in multiple languages, featuring a Bollywood star in a prominent role for better monetization of theatrical, satellite TV and digital rights and aggressive marketing and promotions make for key strategies.

The Hindi film industry, which started focusing on narratives targeting multiplex audiences, is lining up remakes of mass-market south Indian movies to bring crowds back to theatres. Banijay Asia-owned production house EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule. While Bollywood has looked to south Indian films for inspiration earlier, and with much success, be it Kabir Singh (a remake of Arjun Reddy), Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam or Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey, filmmakers down south are far more keen to push their original films up north now. Dubbing in multiple languages, featuring a Bollywood star in a prominent role for better monetization of theatrical, satellite TV and digital rights and aggressive marketing and promotions make for key strategies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Bollywood has been inspired since the 1960s by big-ticket, star-driven South Indian films. However, some of the films now being made into Hindi are those that feature unknown faces and unconventional narratives. The logic behind remaking them is not just that they have found unexpected success in the south, but also that they are likely to prove a hit with a pan-India audience, who are ready for something unique and out-of-the-box.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Thanks to multiplexes that provide space to smaller films, audiences across the country are looking beyond the usual tropes, say filmmakers. The success of an offbeat script in the south is reflective of a broader change across the industry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP