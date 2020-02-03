January movie round-up: ‘Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior’ dominates

New Delhi: In the first month of 2020, dominated by multiple releases, Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior has clearly stolen a march over all other films. It crossed the ₹250 crore mark at last count and showed no signs of slowing down.

“The chilly month of January was rather warm at the box office this year with multiple star-studded films, making January 2020 one of largest revenue generating months for the film industry in India," said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, Cinemas, at ticket booking site BookMyShow. “Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior is certainly the movie of the month, having found tremendous appeal across demographics, despite being a Maharashtra-based lore," he added.

Because Tanhaji clearly dominated screens, Saksena said several other films were affected even though many of their numbers are still coming in. These include titles like Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak ( ₹34.03 crore), musical drama Street Dancer 3D ( ₹66.09 crore), Kangana Ranaut’s Panga ( ₹25.64 crore) and Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman (released last Friday and made ₹12.83 crore at last count).

Trade website Box Office India said January has emerged as a lucrative period for film business, particularly in the last two years. Earlier, there was a tendency to avoid major releases between Christmas and Republic Day because of the cold in north India but the perception has changed with the success of films like Simmba and Uri-The Surgical Strike last year and Good Newwz and Tanhaji this year.

With several Oscar-nominated films hitting screens in India in the run-up to the big ceremony, Hollywood has also had a good month in the country. Sam Mendes’ hugely appreciated war film 1917 had made Rs. 6.20 crore with limited showcasing at last count while Bombshell, a biographical comedy-drama based on the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, earned about a crore.

As far as non-Hindi local language films go, Rajinikanth’s Tamil action drama Darbar and Telugu films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru also managed good returns at the box office.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to next month. Apart from Hindi films like Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Ayushmann Khuranna-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, horror drama BHOOT: Part One-The Haunted Ship and Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, there are Hollywood offerings like Birds of Prey, The King’s Man and Little Women.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.

Share Via

Topics TanhajiBollywood