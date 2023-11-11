'Japan' collected ₹2.4 crore on day 1 as per early estimates as it also clashed with 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' at the box office , according to the website Sacnilk.

Raju Murugan directed the Tamil language film 'Japan,' featuring Karthi, Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, and K.S. Ravikumar. The storyline centres on a heist orchestrated at the residence of a prominent politician.

Japan had an overall 25.42% Tamil occupancy on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, during the morning shows, 'Japan' garnered an audience share of 21.33%. As the day progressed, the momentum continued to build, reaching 22.29% in the afternoon shows and escalating further to 25.07% during the evening screenings. The night shows witnessed the highest viewership, capturing a notable 32.98%.

“Diwali film Japan has taken lukewarm opening on day one. Morning and afternoon shows were bad," wrote a user Vigal NJ on X.

