Japan Box Office Collection Day 1: Lukewarm response as movie still pulls strong opening. Here's how much it earned
Opinions on 'Japan' are mixed, with some praising Karthi's performance while others find the film disappointing.
'Japan' collected ₹2.4 crore on day 1 as per early estimates as it also clashed with 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' at the box office, according to the website Sacnilk.
However, another user wrote, “Japan is the most obnoxious role Karthi has played in a while. The Horribly designed character and weakly written Screenplay make this a tiring watch! A HORRIBLE LANDMARK FILM IN KARTHI's Career! Skip it."
A user, The Variant wrote on X, “Fantastic emotional out from Karthi again. 2nd half is full of emotional and action roller coaster contrast to the 1st half. flashback is a little drag."
Remarkably, 'Japan' stands as the 25th cinematic venture for actor Karthi. The highly anticipated film is currently being showcased in numerous Tamil and Telugu theatres. 'Japan' made its theatrical debut on November 10th.
In his recent professional engagements, Karthi featured in Mani Ratnam's directorial venture, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2,' sharing the screen with a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban. Additionally, he played the role of a narrator in the film 'Mark Antony.'
