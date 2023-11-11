Opinions on 'Japan' are mixed, with some praising Karthi's performance while others find the film disappointing.

'Japan' collected ₹2.4 crore on day 1 as per early estimates as it also clashed with 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' at the box office, according to the website Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raju Murugan directed the Tamil language film 'Japan,' featuring Karthi, Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, and K.S. Ravikumar. The storyline centres on a heist orchestrated at the residence of a prominent politician.

Japan had an overall 25.42% Tamil occupancy on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sacnilk, during the morning shows, 'Japan' garnered an audience share of 21.33%. As the day progressed, the momentum continued to build, reaching 22.29% in the afternoon shows and escalating further to 25.07% during the evening screenings. The night shows witnessed the highest viewership, capturing a notable 32.98%.

“Diwali film Japan has taken lukewarm opening on day one. Morning and afternoon shows were bad," wrote a user Vigal NJ on X.

However, another user wrote, “Japan is the most obnoxious role Karthi has played in a while. The Horribly designed character and weakly written Screenplay make this a tiring watch! A HORRIBLE LANDMARK FILM IN KARTHI's Career! Skip it."

A user, The Variant wrote on X, “Fantastic emotional out from Karthi again. 2nd half is full of emotional and action roller coaster contrast to the 1st half. flashback is a little drag." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remarkably, 'Japan' stands as the 25th cinematic venture for actor Karthi. The highly anticipated film is currently being showcased in numerous Tamil and Telugu theatres. 'Japan' made its theatrical debut on November 10th.

In his recent professional engagements, Karthi featured in Mani Ratnam's directorial venture, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2,' sharing the screen with a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban. Additionally, he played the role of a narrator in the film 'Mark Antony.'

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.