Japanese anime film Suzume released in India on 21 April, has crossed Rs. 10 crore at the box office and become the top Japanese film released in the country. The film was released by PVRINOX PICTURES, the motion picture arm of PVRINOX Ltd.

In recent times, the influence of anime has extended beyond entertainment, permeating various aspects of Japanese culture. The rise of anime in India has been greatly influenced by the cross-cultural interactions between Japan and India, where Indian film enthusiasts draw many similarities from their own culture, the company said in a statement.

“We at PVRINOX Pictures are excited to bring this fascinating world of anime to our enthusiastic movie buffs. The Indian Otakus have welcomed this distinctive storytelling method, colourful graphics, and cultural intricacies portrayed in anime, fostering a greater appreciation and understanding of the Japanese culture. We look forward to showcasing more of such exemplary work in the upcoming times," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO - PVRINOX Pictures said in a statement.

Movie theatres are increasingly screening sports matches, music concerts, niche and independent animation flicks and documentaries to generate revenue, in the wake of a succession of box office failures, especially in the Hindi-speaking market.

Multiplex chains said that besides the soccer World Cup, they have showcased concerts by popular bands like BTS and Coldplay on the big screens. According to film trade analysts, though some content was on offer even before the pandemic outbreak, multiplexes are looking at ways to bring audiences to theatres, at a time that the movie business is in doldrums.

“Japanese anime is a significant part of our line-up now and we’ve tied up with studios in Japan to bring a new film to India every two to three months. We see traction for the genre not just in metros but in tier-two and tier-three towns too," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Ltd had said in an earlier interview, adding that content like sports matches warrant a community experience and much of the same holds true for music concerts and anime too.