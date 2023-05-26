Japanese anime film ‘Suzume’ crosses ₹10 crore at the box office1 min read 26 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The rise of anime in India has been greatly influenced by the cross-cultural interactions between Japan and India, where Indian film enthusiasts draw many similarities from their own culture.
Japanese anime film Suzume released in India on 21 April, has crossed Rs. 10 crore at the box office and become the top Japanese film released in the country. The film was released by PVRINOX PICTURES, the motion picture arm of PVRINOX Ltd.
