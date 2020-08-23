Home >Industry >Media >Javadekar gives go-ahead to film & TV shoots

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today that a standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming production of films and TV serials have been issued.

"I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedure for film and TV programme shooting," ANI quoted Prakash Javadekar as saying.

The shooting of films and TV serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing norms. Apart from those being recorded on camera, everyone involved in production is supposed to wear masks, he added.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, with a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940. The death toll climbed to 56,706, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

