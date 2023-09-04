‘Jawan’ Advance Booking: Pre-release frenzy reaches sky-high as Shah Rukh Khan's movie likely to beat ‘Gadar 2’ numbers1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ sparks nationwide excitement with advance bookings reaching sky-high.
The frenzy around Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan has reached dizzying heights. Nationwide anticipation builds as the film is scheduled to premiere in just three days, triggering a pre-release craze unparalleled even by Khan's earlier blockbuster, "Pathaan."