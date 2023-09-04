The frenzy around Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan has reached dizzying heights. Nationwide anticipation builds as the film is scheduled to premiere in just three days, triggering a pre-release craze unparalleled even by Khan's earlier blockbuster, "Pathaan."

Advance bookings for Jawan have already reached an astonishing ₹16.93 crore, as per Sacnilk. Koimoi's recent estimates point to the film nearly touching the 18.5-crore mark set by Gadar 2 for opening-day advance bookings. Jawan still has ample time to catch up as it is scheduled to release on September 7.

The pace of ticket sales has been akin to a rollercoaster. After an exhilarating rush on Friday, the pace decelerated on Saturday—a trend commonly observed for blockbuster releases, as per the publication. However, sales picked up steam again as the weekend drew to a close.

It’s not just the multiplexes that are seeing this surge. Single-screen cinemas have also reported an uptick in advance reservations. According to Sacnilk, over 5.77 lakh tickets have already been snapped up, accounting for bookings across both national cinema chains and local screens.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the movie has garnered a whopping ₹2.32 crore with a real occupancy rate of 22%. A total of 997 shows have been slated, with 120 almost full and 167 filling fast. Mumbai follows closely with ₹1.53 crore in gross advance bookings and 829 scheduled shows.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad also show considerable enthusiasm, with ₹1.29 crore and ₹1.21 crore in gross bookings respectively. Notably, Hyderabad has an impressive 40% real occupancy rate, the highest among all regions listed. Kolkata isn't far behind with ₹1.36 crore in gross and a real occupancy of 43%.

Smaller cities such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur have also registered significant bookings. Ahmedabad shows a gross of ₹30.89 lakh and Jaipur at ₹36.92 lakh. Chennai shows an impressive 59% real occupancy rate, despite a lower gross booking figure of ₹23.8 lakh.

Disclaimer: The numbers in this article are based on estimates and media reports. LiveMint could not independently verify the same.