'Jawan' advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan's film sells over 7.5 lakh tickets across India 04 Sep 2023
A mammoth 750,000 tickets of Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller film already booked on BookMyShow, highlighting the escalating interest in the film
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has seen a robust momentum in its advance bookings so far. Over 7 lakh tickets of the action-thriller film excluding blocked seats have been sold as of Monday. According to trade portal Sacnilk, tickets worth around Rs17.50 crore have been sold for the opening day so far.