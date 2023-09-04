Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has seen a robust momentum in its advance bookings so far. Over 7 lakh tickets of the action-thriller film excluding blocked seats have been sold as of Monday. According to trade portal Sacnilk, tickets worth around Rs17.50 crore have been sold for the opening day so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan has generated unprecedented buzz ever since the release of its teaser and is off to a great start, with a mammoth 750,000 tickets already booked on BookMyShow, highlighting the escalating interest in the film. As screens open up for advance bookings in various cities, the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are also garnering enthusiastic support, although the Hindi version is naturally taking the lead. What is interesting to note is that the Hindi language version of the film has seen maximum interest from markets in South and East India such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai amongst others. Except for Shah Rukh Khan, the entire realm of the film, including the cast, storyline, cinematography and overall treatment, bears a strong imprint of South Indian influence. Given this context, it’s truly heartening to observe that Hindi has been embraced as the preferred language, driven by its mass appeal and popularity.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “The upcoming weekend with a power-packed release is poised to welcome a multitude of cinema enthusiasts from all corners of the country, as it brings forth an exciting cinematic experience encompassing action, drama and thrills in a vivacious mix of languages. Jawan’s release has been much-awaited by fans across the world and India, owing to the fantastic cast, remarkable storytelling prowess of director Atlee Kumar and the enchanting musical compositions by Anirudh Ravichander. The unmistakable charisma and enchantment of Shah Rukh Khan is enthralling, promising a diverse portrayal of characters that will captivate the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cities Pan-India across both metros and non-metros such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneshwar, Pune and Kochi lead the charts in advance tickets booked for the film, along with the South and East India markets earlier mentioned, with near equal interest from audiences opting to watch the spectacle at a single-screen theatre and multiplexes across the length and breadth of the country. The recent triumph of Gadar 2, primarily propelled by its performance in single-screen cinemas shows how critical this factor can be to permeate to smaller towns and cities. With Jawan’s extensive reach encompassing diverse audience segments, including both multiplexes and widespread single-screen presence, the potential it holds knows no bounds.

The grand trailer release has blown away the audiences with varied reactions pouring in worldwide. The film’s star-studded cast, which also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra with Deepika Padukone and Priyamani in special appearances, holds great power over various regional landscapes while also blurring the barriers of language."