Jawan tickets at ₹2,400, sold out in most cities: Shah Rukh Khan likely to become first Bollywood actor to…
Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' breaks ticket sales records with 41,000 tickets sold in under two hours.
Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan, has set the ticket counters on fire. Advance bookings have just opened, and guess what? A staggering 41,000 tickets were snapped up in less than two hours. If you're still on the fence, you might just miss out on this cinematic extravaganza.