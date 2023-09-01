Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan, has set the ticket counters on fire. Advance bookings have just opened, and guess what? A staggering 41,000 tickets were snapped up in less than two hours. If you're still on the fence, you might just miss out on this cinematic extravaganza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ticket prices have soared as high as ₹2,400, but that's not deterring King Khan's loyal fans. The buzz is electric, especially since this is SRK's next big release after the smashing success of Pathaan.

Film trade pundits are already making bold predictions. Manobala Vijayabalan, a renowned trade analyst, took to social media to declare that Jawan is all set to become SRK's second ₹100-crore opener. “That will make it the FIRST ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history," he wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Missed Shah Rukh Khan’s live performance for ‘Jawan’ at Burj Khalifa? Check these videos Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The advance bookings kicked off on September 1 at 10 AM, and the tickets are almost sold out across various cities, as per the Hindustan Times.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and can be viewed in both 2D and IMAX formats.

The SRK Universe, a fan club dedicated to the actor, has organised special screenings in over 300 cities. They're expecting a turnout of 85,000 fans on the first day alone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan Box Office predictions Trade experts are predicting that "Jawan" could rake in a whopping ₹125 crore globally on the first day itself. According to Atul Mohan, the film is poised to shatter all previous opening-day records.