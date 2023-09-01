Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan tickets at 2,400, sold out in most cities: Shah Rukh Khan likely to become first Bollywood actor to…

Jawan tickets at 2,400, sold out in most cities: Shah Rukh Khan likely to become first Bollywood actor to…

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' breaks ticket sales records with 41,000 tickets sold in under two hours.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, directed by Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, Jawan, has set the ticket counters on fire. Advance bookings have just opened, and guess what? A staggering 41,000 tickets were snapped up in less than two hours. If you're still on the fence, you might just miss out on this cinematic extravaganza.

The ticket prices have soared as high as 2,400, but that's not deterring King Khan's loyal fans. The buzz is electric, especially since this is SRK's next big release after the smashing success of Pathaan.

Film trade pundits are already making bold predictions. Manobala Vijayabalan, a renowned trade analyst, took to social media to declare that Jawan is all set to become SRK's second 100-crore opener. “That will make it the FIRST ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history," he wrote.

Also Read: Missed Shah Rukh Khan’s live performance for ‘Jawan’ at Burj Khalifa? Check these videos

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The advance bookings kicked off on September 1 at 10 AM, and the tickets are almost sold out across various cities, as per the Hindustan Times.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and can be viewed in both 2D and IMAX formats.

The SRK Universe, a fan club dedicated to the actor, has organised special screenings in over 300 cities. They're expecting a turnout of 85,000 fans on the first day alone.

Jawan Box Office predictions

Trade experts are predicting that "Jawan" could rake in a whopping 125 crore globally on the first day itself. According to Atul Mohan, the film is poised to shatter all previous opening-day records.

Watch: Jawan trailer is here; fans go crazy as Shah Rukh Khan comes in never-seen-before character

'Jawan' is on track to shatter earlier opening-day milestones and secure its place in the annals of film history, as per the trade expert. Early calculations indicate a remarkable first-day income of nearly 70 crore from the Hindi market, an added 20 crore from the southern sector, and a day-one worldwide total that could exceed 125 crore, he told ETimes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.