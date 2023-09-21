Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan BO Collection: King Khan's movie maintains momentum, earns 518 crore on day 14

Jawan BO Collection: King Khan's movie maintains momentum, earns 518 crore on day 14

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST Livemint

Jawan box office collection day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints over 518 crore in India

The highly anticipated film Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, is breaking all records

After Pathaan's massive success, Shah Rukh Khan rose stronger and more powerful with his recent movie ‘Jawan’. Maintaining its momentum, the movie earned 10 crore nett in India on day 14.

Till now, the movie has earned over 518 crore at teh domestic box office collection. The movie is directed by Atlee, and stars iconic actors like Nayanthara and VIjay Sethupathi in lead roles. Moreover, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan box office collection day 14

According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made a business of 389.88 crore in its first week. The movie earned 347.98 crore in Hindi, 23.86 crore in Tamil and 18.04 crore in Telugu cinema.

Jawan earned around 10 crore nett in India on its fourteenth day, according to the numbers released by Sacnilk.com. Till now, the movie has earned 518 crore. With this, Jawaan became the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Global box office earning

The film has earned a whopping 907.54 crore at the the box office across the glob within thirteen days of its release. The movie was produced by Red Chillis Entertainment on Wednesday. The movie revenue was shared by the Red Chilles Entertainment on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"And this is how the King ruled the box office!" the banner captioned the post.

