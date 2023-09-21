After Pathaan's massive success, Shah Rukh Khan rose stronger and more powerful with his recent movie ‘Jawan’. Maintaining its momentum, the movie earned ₹10 crore nett in India on day 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now, the movie has earned over ₹518 crore at teh domestic box office collection. The movie is directed by Atlee, and stars iconic actors like Nayanthara and VIjay Sethupathi in lead roles. Moreover, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan box office collection day 14 According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made a business of ₹389.88 crore in its first week. The movie earned ₹347.98 crore in Hindi, ₹23.86 crore in Tamil and ₹18.04 crore in Telugu cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan earned around ₹10 crore nett in India on its fourteenth day, according to the numbers released by Sacnilk.com. Till now, the movie has earned ₹518 crore. With this, Jawaan became the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Global box office earning The film has earned a whopping ₹907.54 crore at the the box office across the glob within thirteen days of its release. The movie was produced by Red Chillis Entertainment on Wednesday. The movie revenue was shared by the Red Chilles Entertainment on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.