Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: SRK’s blockbuster refuses to slow down; check advance booking numbers for Day 111 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is still going strong while advance booking numbers are steady.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan made a remarkable debut at the box office, amassing ₹75 crore on its opening day. After a slight dip to ₹53.23 crore on the first Friday, the movie saw a 46.21% jump on the first Saturday, pulling in ₹77.83 crore. The first Sunday further consolidated its position with a collection of ₹80.1 crore.
Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.