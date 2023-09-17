comScore
Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: SRK’s blockbuster refuses to slow down; check advance booking numbers for Day 11

 1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is still going strong while advance booking numbers are steady.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in 2023 (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)Premium
Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in 2023 (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan made a remarkable debut at the box office, amassing 75 crore on its opening day. After a slight dip to 53.23 crore on the first Friday, the movie saw a 46.21% jump on the first Saturday, pulling in 77.83 crore. The first Sunday further consolidated its position with a collection of 80.1 crore.

Starting from the first Monday, the film's performance saw a significant drop. Collections went down to 32.92 crore, a decline of 58.90% from Sunday. The decline continued into the first Tuesday and Wednesday, with collections settling at 26 crore and 23.2 crore respectively.

By the end of the first week, Jawan had made an overall net collection of 389.88 crore across all languages. The second Thursday saw a collection of 21.6 crore, marking a decrease of 6.90% from the previous day. On the second Friday, the movie brought in 19.1 crore. 

The early estimates for the second Saturday suggest a recovery, with collections reported at 31.50 crore.

Up to this point, the total 10-day all-language box office collection for Jawan stands at an impressive 440.48 crore.

Jawan advance booking Day 11

Jawan’s advance booking numbers look promising for Day 11. With nearly 15,000 (14,932) shows still running across the country, SRK’s latest offering has already sold 4.7 lakh tickets worth 12.95 crore.

Jawan worldwide collection

Red Chillies Entertainment earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the movie had globally minted 735.02 crore in nine days. “Jab woh villain banta hai na toh uske saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta... and, the rest is history!" Gauri Khan’s movie production company posted.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
