Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is still going strong while advance booking numbers are steady.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan made a remarkable debut at the box office, amassing ₹75 crore on its opening day. After a slight dip to ₹53.23 crore on the first Friday, the movie saw a 46.21% jump on the first Saturday, pulling in ₹77.83 crore. The first Sunday further consolidated its position with a collection of ₹80.1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starting from the first Monday, the film's performance saw a significant drop. Collections went down to ₹32.92 crore, a decline of 58.90% from Sunday. The decline continued into the first Tuesday and Wednesday, with collections settling at ₹26 crore and ₹23.2 crore respectively.

Also Read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol? By the end of the first week, Jawan had made an overall net collection of ₹389.88 crore across all languages. The second Thursday saw a collection of ₹21.6 crore, marking a decrease of 6.90% from the previous day. On the second Friday, the movie brought in ₹19.1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The early estimates for the second Saturday suggest a recovery, with collections reported at ₹31.50 crore.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions Up to this point, the total 10-day all-language box office collection for Jawan stands at an impressive ₹440.48 crore.

Jawan advance booking Day 11 Jawan’s advance booking numbers look promising for Day 11. With nearly 15,000 (14,932) shows still running across the country, SRK’s latest offering has already sold 4.7 lakh tickets worth ₹12.95 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan worldwide collection Red Chillies Entertainment earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the movie had globally minted ₹735.02 crore in nine days. “Jab woh villain banta hai na toh uske saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta... and, the rest is history!" Gauri Khan’s movie production company posted.