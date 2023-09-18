Jawan Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie beats Gadar 2, Jailer; can it surpass Pathaan?1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie looks all set to beat Pathaan, which is leading with a worldwide collection of ₹1,055 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had an impressive Box Office run during its initial 11 days, raking in around ₹477.3 crore in India net earnings. As for its 12th-day performance at the Box Office and occupancy, the film is projected to bring in around ₹14 crore across all languages in India net revenue.