Jawan Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie looks all set to beat Pathaan, which is leading with a worldwide collection of ₹1,055 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had an impressive Box Office run during its initial 11 days, raking in around ₹477.3 crore in India net earnings. As for its 12th-day performance at the Box Office and occupancy, the film is projected to bring in around ₹14 crore across all languages in India net revenue.

The Indian film industry in 2023 has been a spectacle of high-grossing films, capturing both domestic and international audiences. This report focuses on the top 5 movies that have not only raked in massive collections but also left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Pathaan Pathaan has been a juggernaut in the Box Office with a worldwide collection of ₹1,055 crore and a net collection of ₹543.09 crore in India. The film has been declared an all-time blockbuster, showcasing its immense popularity and commercial success. Pathaan has set new benchmarks for the industry, making it the film to beat in 2023.

Gadar 2 Following closely is Gadar 2, another all-time blockbuster that has garnered a worldwide collection of ₹675.9 crore and a net collection of ₹519.43 crore in India. The film has managed to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and performances, making it one of the most successful films of the year.

Jawan Jawan has also made its mark with an impressive worldwide collection of ₹800.1 crore and a net collection of ₹477.3 crore in India. The film has achieved the status of an all-time blockbuster, proving its mettle in both domestic and international markets.

Jailer The fourth film on the list, Jailer, has also been a commercial success with a worldwide collection of ₹601.6 crore and a net collection of ₹343.72 crore in India. Achieving the status of an all-time blockbuster, the Rajinikanth movie has proven that a strong narrative coupled with excellent performances can result in Box Office gold.

Adipurush Rounding off the top 5 is Adipurush, a film that has garnered a worldwide collection of ₹392.7 crore and a net collection of ₹287.97 crore in India. Despite its high earnings, the film has been declared a flop because of its sky-high budget of around ₹600-700 crore.