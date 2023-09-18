Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie beats Gadar 2, Jailer; can it surpass Pathaan?

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 08:54 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie looks all set to beat Pathaan, which is leading with a worldwide collection of 1,055 crore.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 11: Can Jawan beat Pathaan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had an impressive Box Office run during its initial 11 days, raking in around 477.3 crore in India net earnings. As for its 12th-day performance at the Box Office and occupancy, the film is projected to bring in around 14 crore across all languages in India net revenue.

The Indian film industry in 2023 has been a spectacle of high-grossing films, capturing both domestic and international audiences. This report focuses on the top 5 movies that have not only raked in massive collections but also left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Pathaan

Pathaan has been a juggernaut in the Box Office with a worldwide collection of 1,055 crore and a net collection of 543.09 crore in India. The film has been declared an all-time blockbuster, showcasing its immense popularity and commercial success. Pathaan has set new benchmarks for the industry, making it the film to beat in 2023.

Gadar 2

Following closely is Gadar 2, another all-time blockbuster that has garnered a worldwide collection of 675.9 crore and a net collection of 519.43 crore in India. The film has managed to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and performances, making it one of the most successful films of the year.

Jawan

Jawan has also made its mark with an impressive worldwide collection of 800.1 crore and a net collection of 477.3 crore in India. The film has achieved the status of an all-time blockbuster, proving its mettle in both domestic and international markets.

Jailer

The fourth film on the list, Jailer, has also been a commercial success with a worldwide collection of 601.6 crore and a net collection of 343.72 crore in India. Achieving the status of an all-time blockbuster, the Rajinikanth movie has proven that a strong narrative coupled with excellent performances can result in Box Office gold.

Adipurush

Rounding off the top 5 is Adipurush, a film that has garnered a worldwide collection of 392.7 crore and a net collection of 287.97 crore in India. Despite its high earnings, the film has been declared a flop because of its sky-high budget of around 600-700 crore.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 08:54 AM IST
