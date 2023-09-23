Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has stunned industry analysts and filmgoers alike, amassing a whopping ₹389.88 crore in its first week. This initial surge set the stage for its continued success at the Box Office.

Though Box Office collections usually see a dip after the opening week, Jawan managed to hold its ground impressively. By the end of the second week, it added another ₹136.1 crore to its earnings.

Despite being in its third week, the film’s earning potential shows no signs of slowing down. On the third Friday, Day 16 of its release, Jawan raked in ₹7 crore. Early estimates for the third Saturday, Day 17, suggest that it may add ₹12 crore more to its coffers.

As of the 17th day since its release, Jawan has garnered an astounding total of ₹544.98 crore in India. The film appears to have all the elements that make for a cinematic sensation, resulting in its meteoric rise in collections.

The Shah Rukh Khan movie has earned ₹937.61 crore worldwide as of September 21. While sharing the astronomical number, Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it!"

Jawan in US Box Office

In September 2023, Jawan secured a coveted spot among the top 5 movies gracing the US Box Office charts. As per earlier numbers, Jawan raked in a remarkable $12,108,639 ( ₹100 crore) in the United States, all within the confines of a mere 826 theatres.

This accomplishment stands out, particularly considering the film's relatively modest theatre count compared to its Hollywood counterparts, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

