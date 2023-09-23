Jawan Box Office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie inches towards ₹1,000 crore1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is still enjoying a good run in theatres even in its third week.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has stunned industry analysts and filmgoers alike, amassing a whopping ₹389.88 crore in its first week. This initial surge set the stage for its continued success at the Box Office.
