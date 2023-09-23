comScore
Jawan Box Office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's movie inches towards 1,000 crore
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has stunned industry analysts and filmgoers alike, amassing a whopping 389.88 crore in its first week. This initial surge set the stage for its continued success at the Box Office.

Though Box Office collections usually see a dip after the opening week, Jawan managed to hold its ground impressively. By the end of the second week, it added another 136.1 crore to its earnings.

Despite being in its third week, the film’s earning potential shows no signs of slowing down. On the third Friday, Day 16 of its release, Jawan raked in 7 crore. Early estimates for the third Saturday, Day 17, suggest that it may add 12 crore more to its coffers.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters US top 5 in Box Office collection

As of the 17th day since its release, Jawan has garnered an astounding total of 544.98 crore in India. The film appears to have all the elements that make for a cinematic sensation, resulting in its meteoric rise in collections.

The Shah Rukh Khan movie has earned 937.61 crore worldwide as of September 21. While sharing the astronomical number, Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it!"

Jawan in US Box Office

In September 2023, Jawan secured a coveted spot among the top 5 movies gracing the US Box Office charts. As per earlier numbers, Jawan raked in a remarkable $12,108,639 ( 100 crore) in the United States, all within the confines of a mere 826 theatres.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone; here's how

This accomplishment stands out, particularly considering the film's relatively modest theatre count compared to its Hollywood counterparts, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 11:30 AM IST
