Jawan Box Office collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie to earn big even on 3rd Sunday1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ is inching towards the magical number of ₹1,000 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan, with Jawan, has proven yet again why he is often termed the "King of the Box Office". The film's commercial performance has been nothing short of staggering, amassing a colossal sum of ₹562.13 crore in India itself thus far.
Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.
