Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie to earn big even on 3rd Sunday

Jawan Box Office collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie to earn big even on 3rd Sunday

1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ is inching towards the magical number of 1,000 crore.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie raked in 75 crore on its opening day

Shah Rukh Khan, with Jawan, has proven yet again why he is often termed the "King of the Box Office". The film's commercial performance has been nothing short of staggering, amassing a colossal sum of 562.13 crore in India itself thus far.

The movie got off to a thundering start, raking in 75 crore on its opening day, which fell on Janmashtami 2023, a Thursday. This set the pace for an extraordinarily lucrative Week 1, with the film grossing a jaw-dropping 389.88 crore in its first week alone.

The momentum persisted into the second week, albeit with a slower pace, yet impressive nonetheless. The film garnered an additional 136.1 crore during Week 2, clearly showing that the audience's interest hadn't waned.

The performance on Day 18, which was a Sunday, deserves a special mention. Projections indicate the film may have pulled in 15.69 crore on that day alone. While Sundays typically see a spike in cinema-goers, these figures are commendable so late into the film's run, indicating its sustained immense popularity and positive word of mouth.

To put this into context, very few films in Bollywood history have managed to sustain such commercial prowess several weeks into their release. The film's impressive financial haul thus far is a testament to its strong story, high production values, and, of course, Shah Rukh Khan's indomitable star power. Atlee’s directorial prowess, Anirudh’s background score and Vijay Sethupathi’s impactful performance have been particularly in the limelight after the movie’s release.

However, it's not just the domestic audience that has showered their love on "Jawan." The film has also been performing well internationally. As of September 22, the movie’s worldwide Box Office collection stands at 953.97 crore.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 08:40 AM IST
