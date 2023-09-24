Shah Rukh Khan, with Jawan, has proven yet again why he is often termed the "King of the Box Office". The film's commercial performance has been nothing short of staggering, amassing a colossal sum of ₹562.13 crore in India itself thus far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie got off to a thundering start, raking in ₹75 crore on its opening day, which fell on Janmashtami 2023, a Thursday. This set the pace for an extraordinarily lucrative Week 1, with the film grossing a jaw-dropping ₹389.88 crore in its first week alone.

The momentum persisted into the second week, albeit with a slower pace, yet impressive nonetheless. The film garnered an additional ₹136.1 crore during Week 2, clearly showing that the audience's interest hadn't waned.

Also Read: Nayanthara upset with director Atlee The performance on Day 18, which was a Sunday, deserves a special mention. Projections indicate the film may have pulled in ₹15.69 crore on that day alone. While Sundays typically see a spike in cinema-goers, these figures are commendable so late into the film's run, indicating its sustained immense popularity and positive word of mouth.

To put this into context, very few films in Bollywood history have managed to sustain such commercial prowess several weeks into their release. The film's impressive financial haul thus far is a testament to its strong story, high production values, and, of course, Shah Rukh Khan's indomitable star power. Atlee's directorial prowess, Anirudh's background score and Vijay Sethupathi's impactful performance have been particularly in the limelight after the movie's release.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan enters US top 5 in Box Office collection However, it's not just the domestic audience that has showered their love on "Jawan." The film has also been performing well internationally. As of September 22, the movie's worldwide Box Office collection stands at ₹953.97 crore.

