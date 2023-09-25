Jawan Box Office collection Day 19: King Khan delivers highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' has become the highest grossing Bollywood movie.
Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed film Jawan has proven its mettle at the Box Office, raking in substantial earnings over its initial 18-day run. The movie's strong performance demonstrates its widespread appeal, transcending language barriers. Even on Day 19, it is expected to earn ₹5.5 crore.