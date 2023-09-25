Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed film Jawan has proven its mettle at the Box Office, raking in substantial earnings over its initial 18-day run. The movie's strong performance demonstrates its widespread appeal, transcending language barriers. Even on Day 19, it is expected to earn ₹5.5 crore.

During the first week of its release, the movie garnered an impressive ₹389.88 crore. The following week saw a dip but still maintained steady earnings, pulling in ₹136.1 crore. In the Hindi market alone, the film managed to collect ₹125.46 crore in the second week.

By Day 18, which was the third Sunday since the film's debut, early estimates suggest that Jawan accumulated another ₹15 crore. These figures take the total Box Office collection to an overwhelming ₹560.83 crore. SRK’s movie is now the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time, surpassing Pathaan.

Although a week-to-week comparison shows a decline in earnings from the first week to the second, it's important to note that the film has sustained a strong presence in cinemas. Typically, movies see a significant drop after the initial release week, but Jawan has managed to hold its ground relatively well.

Such robust Box Office performance within a span of less than three weeks augurs well for the film's producers and investors. It also underlines the mass appeal of the movie, evident from its strong earnings across multiple languages. As we move further into the movie's run, it remains to be seen whether Jawan can continue its pace, especially with new releases potentially affecting its earnings.

The Vaccine War

Terms as “India`s first-ever Bio-science film", The Vaccine War - A True Story will be released on September 28 and fight with Jawan at the Box Office. This follows director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s phenomenal success with The Kashmir Files. The movie stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Khen and Pallavi Joshi.

