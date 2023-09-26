In an exceptional performance at the Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan has gathered a whopping ₹571.08 crore in just 20 days. The film, which has evidently caught the fancy of the audience, kicked off its journey with a robust ₹75 crore on its first day of release, a Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial strength of the film did not wane in the first week, amassing an incredible ₹389.88 crore. This initial success laid the foundation for a steady Box Office run.

Also Read: ‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter By the end of the second week, the film added another ₹136.1 crore to its coffers, displaying staying power that is often elusive in the entertainment industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Interestingly, the revenue did show any significant reduction by Day 20, a third Tuesday, where it is expected to register a daily collection of ₹5 crore. Nonetheless, the film has demonstrated remarkable endurance, continuing to draw audiences well into its third week.

Bollywood movies in 2023 It has been a fantastic year for Bollywood. Several movies did well while some others became all-time blockbusters. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, earned ₹140 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, earned ₹221.25 crore worldwide and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, earned ₹346 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan creates history as Jawan becomes his second film to cross ₹ 1,000 crore in 2023 Bollywood started the year with Pathaan, the movie that saw King Khan return to the silver screen after four years. It earned ₹1,055 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has earned ₹683.25 crore worldwide. Jawan, with ₹1,005 crore worldwide, is still going strong in theatres.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!