Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie strikes gold

Jawan Box Office collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's movie strikes gold

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:52 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's movie refuses to slow down.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has broken into the US Box Office

In an exceptional performance at the Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan has gathered a whopping 571.08 crore in just 20 days. The film, which has evidently caught the fancy of the audience, kicked off its journey with a robust 75 crore on its first day of release, a Thursday.

The financial strength of the film did not wane in the first week, amassing an incredible 389.88 crore. This initial success laid the foundation for a steady Box Office run.

Also Read: ‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter

By the end of the second week, the film added another 136.1 crore to its coffers, displaying staying power that is often elusive in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, the revenue did show any significant reduction by Day 20, a third Tuesday, where it is expected to register a daily collection of 5 crore. Nonetheless, the film has demonstrated remarkable endurance, continuing to draw audiences well into its third week.

Bollywood movies in 2023

It has been a fantastic year for Bollywood. Several movies did well while some others became all-time blockbusters. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, earned 140 crore worldwide.

OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, earned 221.25 crore worldwide and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, earned 346 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan creates history as Jawan becomes his second film to cross 1,000 crore in 2023

Bollywood started the year with Pathaan, the movie that saw King Khan return to the silver screen after four years. It earned 1,055 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has earned 683.25 crore worldwide. Jawan, with 1,005 crore worldwide, is still going strong in theatres.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 02:52 PM IST
