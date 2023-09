Shah Rukh Khan ’s Jawan has set new benchmarks in its 21-day all-language Box Office collection. The film has managed to amass an astonishing total of ₹576.32 crore, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.

The movie opened to a strong start, collecting ₹75 crore on its first day, a Thursday. The hype surrounding the film certainly translated into ticket sales, setting the pace for a lucrative run at the Box Office.

The first week saw the film rake in an impressive ₹389.88 crore, laying a solid foundation for its financial success. The momentum carried into the second week, albeit at a slightly-reduced pace, adding ₹136.1 crore to its expanding treasure chest.

By the end of the third week, the collections had understandably started to decline, but they remained noteworthy. The film secured ₹5.14 crore on Day 20, a Tuesday, followed closely by a ₹5-crore haul (early estimates) on Day 21, a Wednesday.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

While the Box Office figures might show a decrease in the daily collections in the latter part of its three-week run, the film's overall financial achievement cannot be downplayed. Jawan has not just entertained audiences but has also made its mark as a commercial juggernaut.

As the movie continues its run in theatres, the industry is watching keenly to see if it will cross further milestones. With a 21-day net collection of ₹576.32 crore, Jawan has already established itself to be a lasting phenomenon in the cinematic world.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!