Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie keeps minting money

Jawan Box Office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie keeps minting money

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan's film has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 4: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Jawan' at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has set new benchmarks in its 21-day all-language Box Office collection. The film has managed to amass an astonishing total of 576.32 crore, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.

The movie opened to a strong start, collecting 75 crore on its first day, a Thursday. The hype surrounding the film certainly translated into ticket sales, setting the pace for a lucrative run at the Box Office.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan creates history as Jawan becomes his second film to cross 1,000 crore in 2023

The first week saw the film rake in an impressive 389.88 crore, laying a solid foundation for its financial success. The momentum carried into the second week, albeit at a slightly-reduced pace, adding 136.1 crore to its expanding treasure chest.

By the end of the third week, the collections had understandably started to decline, but they remained noteworthy. The film secured 5.14 crore on Day 20, a Tuesday, followed closely by a 5-crore haul (early estimates) on Day 21, a Wednesday.

While the Box Office figures might show a decrease in the daily collections in the latter part of its three-week run, the film's overall financial achievement cannot be downplayed. Jawan has not just entertained audiences but has also made its mark as a commercial juggernaut.

Also Read: Goli marna hein maar do paar…: How Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan never backed down to underworld

As the movie continues its run in theatres, the industry is watching keenly to see if it will cross further milestones. With a 21-day net collection of 576.32 crore, Jawan has already established itself to be a lasting phenomenon in the cinematic world.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 01:38 PM IST
