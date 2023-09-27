Jawan Box Office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie keeps minting money
Jawan Box Office collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan's film has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has set new benchmarks in its 21-day all-language Box Office collection. The film has managed to amass an astonishing total of ₹576.32 crore, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.
The movie opened to a strong start, collecting ₹75 crore on its first day, a Thursday. The hype surrounding the film certainly translated into ticket sales, setting the pace for a lucrative run at the Box Office.
The first week saw the film rake in an impressive ₹389.88 crore, laying a solid foundation for its financial success. The momentum carried into the second week, albeit at a slightly-reduced pace, adding ₹136.1 crore to its expanding treasure chest.
By the end of the third week, the collections had understandably started to decline, but they remained noteworthy. The film secured ₹5.14 crore on Day 20, a Tuesday, followed closely by a ₹5-crore haul (early estimates) on Day 21, a Wednesday.
While the Box Office figures might show a decrease in the daily collections in the latter part of its three-week run, the film's overall financial achievement cannot be downplayed. Jawan has not just entertained audiences but has also made its mark as a commercial juggernaut.
As the movie continues its run in theatres, the industry is watching keenly to see if it will cross further milestones. With a 21-day net collection of ₹576.32 crore, Jawan has already established itself to be a lasting phenomenon in the cinematic world.
Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.
