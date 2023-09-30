comScore
Jawan Box Office collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan's movie all set to achieve another massive milestone

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan's movie will likely achieve another milestone by this weekend.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone graced the stage with a dance performance at an event commemorating the triumph of their film, 'Jawan' in Mumbai on September 15. (AFP)Premium
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone graced the stage with a dance performance at an event commemorating the triumph of their film, 'Jawan' in Mumbai on September 15. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-language blockbuster Jawan is on the cusp of setting a new milestone. The Bollywood film is likely to cross the 600-crore mark in India by the end of this weekend, bolstered by its resilient performance at the Box Office.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, kicked off its Box Office journey with a robust start, raking in 75 crore on the first day itself. The success trajectory continued unabated, with the film amassing an impressive 389.88 crore in its opening week.

Also Read: Gadar 2 beats Pathaan Box Office collection, inches close to Jawan to become the highest-grossing ever in India

The subsequent weeks also showed healthy returns. The film secured 136.1 crore during its second week and added another 55.92 crore in its third week, maintaining steady traction among audiences.

By Day 24, the film's net collection in India stood at 595.53 crore. While Day 23 saw an earning of around 5.13 crore, the preliminary data for Day 24 suggests a collection of 8.50 crore, significantly higher than the previous day.

Massive milestone for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is all set to beat himself to claim the second spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films ever. Red Chillies Entertainment, the producer of the movie, earlier shared that the movie had earned over 1,024 crore worldwide. 

Also Read: Director Atlee celebrates 10 years in film industry

Since Pathaan’s all-time collection stands at 1,050.3 crore, King Khan is likely to beat his own record to claim the number 2 spot in the list.

When it comes to Bollywood films, the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time is Aamir Khan’s Dangar, with nearly 2,000 crore minted worldwide. Over 1,305 crore of that amount came from China only.

Disclosure: All data have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST
