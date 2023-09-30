Jawan Box Office collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan's movie will likely achieve another milestone by this weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-language blockbuster Jawan is on the cusp of setting a new milestone. The Bollywood film is likely to cross the ₹600-crore mark in India by the end of this weekend, bolstered by its resilient performance at the Box Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan, directed by Atlee, kicked off its Box Office journey with a robust start, raking in ₹75 crore on the first day itself. The success trajectory continued unabated, with the film amassing an impressive ₹389.88 crore in its opening week.

Also Read: Gadar 2 beats Pathaan Box Office collection, inches close to Jawan to become the highest-grossing ever in India The subsequent weeks also showed healthy returns. The film secured ₹136.1 crore during its second week and added another ₹55.92 crore in its third week, maintaining steady traction among audiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

By Day 24, the film's net collection in India stood at ₹595.53 crore. While Day 23 saw an earning of around ₹5.13 crore, the preliminary data for Day 24 suggests a collection of ₹8.50 crore, significantly higher than the previous day.

Massive milestone for Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is all set to beat himself to claim the second spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films ever. Red Chillies Entertainment, the producer of the movie, earlier shared that the movie had earned over ₹1,024 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Director Atlee celebrates 10 years in film industry Since Pathaan’s all-time collection stands at ₹1,050.3 crore, King Khan is likely to beat his own record to claim the number 2 spot in the list.

When it comes to Bollywood films, the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time is Aamir Khan’s Dangar, with nearly ₹2,000 crore minted worldwide. Over ₹1,305 crore of that amount came from China only.

Disclosure: All data have been sourced from Sacnilk {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!